Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) Shares Acquired by Tranquility Partners LLC

Tranquility Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) by 12.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 113,875 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 12,341 shares during the period. Golub Capital BDC makes up about 1.1% of Tranquility Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Tranquility Partners LLC owned about 0.07% of Golub Capital BDC worth $1,610,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new stake in Golub Capital BDC in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Golub Capital BDC in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Golub Capital BDC in the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. lifted its position in Golub Capital BDC by 26.2% in the third quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 7,143 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,484 shares during the period. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Golub Capital BDC in the third quarter worth approximately $124,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Golub Capital BDC alerts:

NASDAQ:GBDC traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $14.46. 1,106 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 550,079. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.35. The company has a current ratio of 6.82, a quick ratio of 6.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Golub Capital BDC, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.08 and a fifty-two week high of $18.52. The firm has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.51 and a beta of 0.69.

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 29th. The investment management company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. Golub Capital BDC had a net margin of 18.35% and a return on equity of 7.95%. The company had revenue of $72.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.06 million. Research analysts predict that Golub Capital BDC, Inc. will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Chairman Lawrence E. Golub purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.69 per share, for a total transaction of $27,380.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Lawrence E. Golub purchased 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.09 per share, for a total transaction of $56,360.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 39,589 shares of company stock worth $552,827. Company insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on GBDC. TheStreet raised Golub Capital BDC from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Golub Capital BDC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Golub Capital BDC in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.17.

Golub Capital BDC Profile

Golub Capital BDC, Inc is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors. The company seeks to invest in the United States.

Featured Article: How to track put option volume

Receive News & Ratings for Golub Capital BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golub Capital BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.