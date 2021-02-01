GOME Retail (OTCMKTS:GMELY) Sets New 52-Week Low at $7.81

GOME Retail Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:GMELY)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $7.81 and last traded at $7.81, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.81.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.37. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.81.

GOME Retail Company Profile (OTCMKTS:GMELY)

GOME Retail Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of home appliances and consumer electronic products in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the provision of logistics and procurement, storage and delivery, IT development, and business management services; retailing of mobile phones and accessories; and online retail of electrical appliances and consumer electronic products, as well as in property holding activities.

