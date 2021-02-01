Goodfood Market Corp. (FOOD.TO) (FOOD) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Goodfood Market Corp. (FOOD.TO) (TSE: FOOD):

1/18/2021 – Goodfood Market Corp. (FOOD.TO) had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$12.75 to C$14.25. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/14/2021 – Goodfood Market Corp. (FOOD.TO) was given a new C$14.00 price target on by analysts at Raymond James. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

1/14/2021 – Goodfood Market Corp. (FOOD.TO) had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$11.00 to C$14.00.

1/12/2021 – Goodfood Market Corp. (FOOD.TO) had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$11.00 to C$14.25. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/8/2021 – Goodfood Market Corp. (FOOD.TO) had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$12.50 to C$14.50.

1/7/2021 – Goodfood Market Corp. (FOOD.TO) was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating. They now have a C$14.00 price target on the stock, up previously from C$12.50.

1/6/2021 – Goodfood Market Corp. (FOOD.TO) had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$11.00 to C$12.75. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

12/4/2020 – Goodfood Market Corp. (FOOD.TO) had its price target lowered by analysts at Scotiabank from C$11.50 to C$11.00.

12/3/2020 – Goodfood Market Corp. (FOOD.TO) had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$12.00 to C$12.50. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

TSE FOOD traded up C$0.43 during trading hours on Monday, reaching C$12.25. 189,072 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 919,673. Goodfood Market Corp. has a 1 year low of C$1.49 and a 1 year high of C$14.72. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$11.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$8.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.25. The stock has a market capitalization of C$825.38 million and a P/E ratio of -471.15.

Goodfood Market Corp., an online grocery company, delivers fresh meals and grocery products in Canada. The company offers ready-to-eat and breakfast meals, which include ready-to-blend smoothies and other breakfast items, prepared meals, cooked meats and sides, and salads and soups; and private-label grocery items in various categories, such as bakery, dessert, meat and seafood, drinks, pantry, produce, snacks, dairy, and kitchen essentials, as well as olive oil, juice, and chocolate cookies.

