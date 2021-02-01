Goodrich Petroleum Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:GDP) to Post Q4 2020 Earnings of $0.42 Per Share, Capital One Financial Forecasts

Goodrich Petroleum Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:GDP) – Capital One Financial decreased their Q4 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Goodrich Petroleum in a report issued on Wednesday, January 27th. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.42 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.52. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Goodrich Petroleum’s FY2021 earnings at $2.48 EPS.

Goodrich Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:GDP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.10). Goodrich Petroleum had a negative net margin of 28.63% and a negative return on equity of 3.62%. The company had revenue of $21.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.45 million.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on GDP. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Goodrich Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of Goodrich Petroleum from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st.

Goodrich Petroleum stock opened at $9.67 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.37. Goodrich Petroleum has a 1 year low of $2.39 and a 1 year high of $13.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.38 million, a P/E ratio of -4.01 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.28.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GDP. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Goodrich Petroleum by 82.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 21,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 9,621 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Goodrich Petroleum by 70.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 47,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 19,530 shares during the period. Walthausen & Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Goodrich Petroleum by 69.5% during the 3rd quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC now owns 110,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $852,000 after acquiring an additional 45,430 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Goodrich Petroleum by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 422,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,249,000 after acquiring an additional 2,392 shares during the period. 80.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Goodrich Petroleum Company Profile

Goodrich Petroleum Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. It primarily holds interests in the Haynesville Shale Trend in northwest Louisiana and East Texas; Tuscaloosa Marine Shale Trend located in southwest Mississippi and southeast Louisiana; and the Eagle Ford Shale Trend situated in South Texas.

