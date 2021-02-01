GravityCoin Hits 24-Hour Volume of $1,620.00 (GXX)

GravityCoin (CURRENCY:GXX) traded 3% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on February 1st. GravityCoin has a market capitalization of $87,065.12 and $1,620.00 worth of GravityCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GravityCoin token can currently be bought for about $0.0169 or 0.00000050 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, GravityCoin has traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002961 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 14.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001166 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.94 or 0.00047190 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $49.62 or 0.00146903 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.96 or 0.00067991 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.66 or 0.00265462 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.47 or 0.00066520 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.87 or 0.00038118 BTC.

About GravityCoin

GravityCoin’s total supply is 5,160,828 tokens. GravityCoin’s official Twitter account is @GravityCoin_GXX and its Facebook page is accessible here . GravityCoin’s official message board is medium.com/@gravitycoin . The Reddit community for GravityCoin is /r/GravityCoinOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for GravityCoin is www.gravitycoin.io

GravityCoin Token Trading

GravityCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GravityCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GravityCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GravityCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

