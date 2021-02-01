Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (BTC) (OTCMKTS:GBTC) Shares Gap Up to $33.65

Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (BTC) (OTCMKTS:GBTC) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $33.65, but opened at $39.09. Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (BTC) shares last traded at $34.69, with a volume of 19,318,900 shares.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.03.

About Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (BTC) (OTCMKTS:GBTC)

