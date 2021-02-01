Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QUS)

Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QUS) by 50.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 182,365 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 61,384 shares during the period. SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF accounts for about 8.2% of Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 2.29% of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF worth $19,051,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QUS. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF in the fourth quarter worth $21,522,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its position in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 15.8% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,396,000 after acquiring an additional 3,454 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 2.0% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 913,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,485,000 after acquiring an additional 18,273 shares during the last quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC increased its position in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 10.5% during the third quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 47,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,454,000 after acquiring an additional 4,479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smart Money Group LLC bought a new position in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF during the third quarter valued at $213,000.

QUS stock traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $103.15. 100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,774. SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF has a one year low of $64.57 and a one year high of $106.93. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $104.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.39.

