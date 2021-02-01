Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC Has $9.10 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH) by 60.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 147,792 shares of the company’s stock after selling 226,072 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares makes up 3.9% of Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.09% of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares worth $9,103,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Oak Harvest Investment Services bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth about $14,545,000. Monument Capital Management grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 41,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,527,000 after buying an additional 3,888 shares during the last quarter. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 463,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,550,000 after buying an additional 3,995 shares during the last quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 9.5% during the third quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 67,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,181,000 after buying an additional 5,815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.3% during the third quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 8,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $61.60. 804 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,672,563. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $60.05 and a 12 month high of $62.47. The business’s 50-day moving average is $61.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.91.

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

