Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $12.61 Million in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HTRB)

Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HTRB) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 302,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,614,000. Hartford Total Return Bond ETF comprises about 5.4% of Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 1.39% of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HTRB. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $99,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF by 106.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 43,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,813,000 after buying an additional 22,639 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF by 4.1% in the third quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 47,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,977,000 after buying an additional 1,867 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC grew its position in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF by 139.2% in the third quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 50,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,086,000 after acquiring an additional 29,353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intrua Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF by 16.6% during the third quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 62,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,614,000 after buying an additional 8,976 shares in the last quarter.

HTRB stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $41.54. The company had a trading volume of 63 shares, compared to its average volume of 132,021. Hartford Total Return Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $36.92 and a fifty-two week high of $43.01. The business has a 50 day moving average of $41.70 and a 200 day moving average of $41.84.

