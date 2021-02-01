Great Western Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:GWB) Expected to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $2.45 Per Share

Great Western Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:GWB) – Analysts at DA Davidson issued their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Great Western Bancorp in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, January 28th. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $2.45 per share for the year.

GWB has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Great Western Bancorp from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Great Western Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Great Western Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.17.

GWB opened at $24.00 on Monday. Great Western Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $10.86 and a fifty-two week high of $31.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.97 and a beta of 1.33.

Great Western Bancorp (NYSE:GWB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.36. Great Western Bancorp had a negative net margin of 137.93% and a positive return on equity of 6.62%. The company had revenue of $122.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.17%. Great Western Bancorp’s payout ratio is 2.50%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GWB. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in Great Western Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in Great Western Bancorp by 263.1% in the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,331 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,689 shares during the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Great Western Bancorp by 32.9% in the 3rd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 3,335 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Great Western Bancorp by 103.3% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,926 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 4,535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weld Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Great Western Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $209,000. Institutional investors own 96.37% of the company’s stock.

Great Western Bancorp Company Profile

Great Western Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Great Western Bank that provides business and agri-business banking, retail banking, and wealth management services in the United States. The company offers noninterest-bearing demand accounts, interest-bearing demand accounts, interest-bearing non-transaction accounts, time deposits, and corporate credit cards.

