Green Thumb Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTBIF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Green Thumb Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTBIF) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 254,800 shares, a decline of 23.0% from the December 31st total of 331,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 693,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on GTBIF shares. Alliance Global Partners boosted their price objective on Green Thumb Industries from $28.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on Green Thumb Industries from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Green Thumb Industries from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Roth Capital upped their price target on Green Thumb Industries from $29.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Green Thumb Industries from $39.00 to $46.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.19.

Get Green Thumb Industries alerts:

OTCMKTS GTBIF opened at $28.98 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $26.04 and a 200 day moving average of $18.22. Green Thumb Industries has a twelve month low of $3.69 and a twelve month high of $31.25.

Green Thumb Industries Inc manufactures, distributes, and sells various cannabis products for medical and adult-use in the United States. It offers cannabis flower; and processed and packaged products, including concentrates, edibles, and topical and other cannabis products under the Rythm, Dogwalkers, The Feel Collection, incredibles, Dr.

Featured Article: What is a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for Green Thumb Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Thumb Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.