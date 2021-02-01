Griffin Securities Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC)

PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) – Research analysts at Griffin Securities upped their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for PTC in a report released on Thursday, January 28th. Griffin Securities analyst J. Vleeschhouwer now anticipates that the technology company will earn $0.53 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.49.

PTC has been the topic of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of PTC from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of PTC from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of PTC from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of PTC from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PTC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.44.

Shares of PTC opened at $132.91 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $122.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.62, a PEG ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. PTC has a 1-year low of $43.90 and a 1-year high of $141.67.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $429.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $382.18 million. PTC had a net margin of 8.96% and a return on equity of 16.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS.

In other news, EVP Eduarda Camacho sold 3,130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.28, for a total transaction of $307,616.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,073,807.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Phillip M. Fernandez sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total transaction of $26,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,111,616. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,768 shares of company stock valued at $1,771,525 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 10.02% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PTC by 21.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,088,902 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,165,433,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500,737 shares during the last quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in PTC by 119.2% during the third quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,315,750 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $108,839,000 after buying an additional 715,550 shares during the last quarter. Rivulet Capital LLC purchased a new stake in PTC during the third quarter valued at approximately $90,243,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in PTC by 6.3% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,019,864 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $84,363,000 after buying an additional 60,796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in PTC during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,159,000. 83.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PTC Inc operates as software and services company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx, an IIoT platform that enables customers to address digital transformation of their operations, products, and services; ThingWorx Solution Central, a centralized portal in the cloud that allows users of ThingWorx to discover, deploy, and manage ThingWorx applications; and ThingWorx Kepware, which enables users to connect, manage, monitor, and control disparate devices and software applications.

