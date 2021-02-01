Grupo Bimbo, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GRBMF) Short Interest Update

Grupo Bimbo, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GRBMF) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 999,400 shares, a decline of 22.9% from the December 31st total of 1,295,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 188.6 days.

OTCMKTS:GRBMF opened at $1.76 on Monday. Grupo Bimbo has a twelve month low of $1.16 and a twelve month high of $2.34. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.97.

Get Grupo Bimbo alerts:

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Grupo Bimbo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st.

Grupo Bimbo, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells various bakery products. The company offers fresh and frozen sliced bread, buns and rolls, cookies, snack cakes, English muffins, bagels, pre-packaged foods, tortillas, salted snacks, confectionery products, pastries, and other products.

See Also: What is total return in investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Bimbo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Bimbo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.