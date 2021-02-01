Grupo Financiero Galicia (NASDAQ:GGAL) Stock Price Up 5.4%

Shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL) rose 5.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $7.88 and last traded at $7.86. Approximately 394,188 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 32% from the average daily volume of 577,454 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.46.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, November 23rd.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.61.

Grupo Financiero Galicia (NASDAQ:GGAL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The bank reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.09). Grupo Financiero Galicia had a net margin of 15.60% and a return on equity of 20.17%. The business had revenue of $450.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $408.10 million. Analysts forecast that Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia during the third quarter worth $528,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia during the third quarter worth $77,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia by 72.2% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 695,221 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,033,000 after buying an additional 291,527 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Grupo Financiero Galicia by 56.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,135,410 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,220,000 after acquiring an additional 410,282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. bought a new position in Grupo Financiero Galicia during the third quarter worth $1,057,000. Institutional investors own 7.97% of the company’s stock.

Grupo Financiero Galicia Company Profile (NASDAQ:GGAL)

Grupo Financiero Galicia SA, a financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to individuals and companies in Argentina. The company operates through Banks, Regional Credit Cards, Insurance, and Other Businesses segments. The company's products and services cover savings and current accounts, checking accounts, and credit and debit cards; personal and salary advance loans; mortgage loans; and online banking services.

