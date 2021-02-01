Gulfport Energy Co. Forecasted to Earn Q4 2021 Earnings of ($0.01) Per Share (OTCMKTS:GPORQ)

Gulfport Energy Co. (OTCMKTS:GPORQ) – Equities research analysts at US Capital Advisors issued their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Gulfport Energy in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, January 29th. US Capital Advisors analyst C. Horwitz expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.01) per share for the quarter. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for Gulfport Energy’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.04 EPS.

Gulfport Energy (OTCMKTS:GPORQ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.06. Gulfport Energy had a negative net margin of 410.97% and a negative return on equity of 56.71%. The firm had revenue of $136.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.10 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gulfport Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:GPORQ opened at $0.09 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.08. Gulfport Energy has a fifty-two week low of $0.04 and a fifty-two week high of $2.74. The company has a market capitalization of $13.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 5.58.

About Gulfport Energy

Gulfport Energy Corporation engages in the exploration, development, acquisition, and production of natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. Its principal properties include Utica Shale covering an area of approximately 205,000 net reservoir acres primarily located in Eastern Ohio; and SCOOP covering an area of approximately 76,000 net reservoir acres primarily located in Oklahoma.

