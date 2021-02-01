Gusbourne PLC (GUS.L) (LON:GUS) Given Under Review Rating at Canaccord Genuity

Gusbourne PLC (GUS.L) (LON:GUS)‘s stock had its “under review” rating reissued by analysts at Canaccord Genuity in a report issued on Monday, LSE.Co.UK reports.

The company has a market cap of £25.75 million and a PE ratio of -10.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.18, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 7.75. Gusbourne PLC has a 1 year low of GBX 47.08 ($0.62) and a 1 year high of GBX 79 ($1.03). The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 60.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 56.99.

Get Gusbourne PLC (GUS.L) alerts:

Gusbourne PLC (GUS.L) Company Profile

Gusbourne PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells English sparkling wines in the United Kingdom. It has 231 acres of vineyards in Kent and West Sussex. The company was formerly known as Shellproof Plc and changed its name to Gusbourne PLC in September 2013. Gusbourne PLC was incorporated in 2012 and is based in Ashford, the United Kingdom.

Further Reading: Insider Trading – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Gusbourne PLC (GUS.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gusbourne PLC (GUS.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.