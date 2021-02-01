Gusbourne PLC (GUS.L) (LON:GUS) Given Under Review Rating at Canaccord Genuity

Gusbourne PLC (GUS.L) (LON:GUS)‘s stock had its “under review” rating reissued by analysts at Canaccord Genuity in a report issued on Monday, LSE.Co.UK reports.
The company has a market cap of £25.75 million and a PE ratio of -10.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.18, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 7.75. Gusbourne PLC has a 1 year low of GBX 47.08 ($0.62) and a 1 year high of GBX 79 ($1.03). The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 60.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 56.99.
Gusbourne PLC (GUS.L) Company Profile
Further Reading: Insider Trading – What You Need to Know
Receive News & Ratings for Gusbourne PLC (GUS.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gusbourne PLC (GUS.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.