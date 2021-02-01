GWM Advisors LLC Acquires 1,644 Shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

GWM Advisors LLC raised its position in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) by 22.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,644 shares during the quarter. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $1,207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 3.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,009,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $982,894,000 after buying an additional 264,862 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 2.4% in the third quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 1,361,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $167,064,000 after buying an additional 31,390 shares during the period. Pendal Group Limited raised its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 0.8% in the third quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 820,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $100,688,000 after buying an additional 6,742 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 19.2% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 607,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,526,000 after buying an additional 98,000 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 24.1% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 568,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,705,000 after buying an additional 110,241 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Nasdaq alerts:

Shares of NDAQ stock opened at $135.27 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $134.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $129.46. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.66 and a 12-month high of $144.40. The firm has a market cap of $22.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.77.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.15. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 17.15% and a net margin of 17.41%. The firm had revenue of $788.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $751.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 6.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.20%.

In other Nasdaq news, EVP Bryan Everard Smith sold 1,000 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $130,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Nasdaq from $133.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Nasdaq from $159.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Nasdaq from $144.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Friday. Loop Capital upgraded Nasdaq from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $143.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Nasdaq from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.30.

About Nasdaq

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. The company's Market Services segment includes equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, fixed income and commodities trading and clearing, and trade management service businesses.

Read More: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for Nasdaq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nasdaq and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.