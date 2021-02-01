GWM Advisors LLC Boosts Position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

GWM Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 16.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,953 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,377 shares during the quarter. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in The TJX Companies were worth $1,158,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC increased its position in The TJX Companies by 49.6% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 163,942 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $11,196,000 after buying an additional 54,360 shares in the last quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp bought a new position in shares of The TJX Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $227,000. MU Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of The TJX Companies by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. MU Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 68,910 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $4,685,000 after buying an additional 3,130 shares during the period. MTM Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The TJX Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $659,000. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of The TJX Companies by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 388,403 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $26,524,000 after buying an additional 5,035 shares during the period. 88.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently issued reports on TJX shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded The TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $73.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. TheStreet raised The TJX Companies from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on The TJX Companies from $65.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on The TJX Companies from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on The TJX Companies from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.37.

TJX stock opened at $64.04 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $67.53 and a 200 day moving average of $59.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.89 billion, a PE ratio of 106.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.72 and a 52 week high of $70.96.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.31. The TJX Companies had a return on equity of 14.34% and a net margin of 2.24%. The firm had revenue of $10.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 11th will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. This is an increase from The TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 10th.

In related news, Director Michael F. Hines sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.79, for a total value of $1,235,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 77,892 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.22, for a total value of $4,768,548.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 269,755 shares in the company, valued at $16,514,401.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; fine jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

