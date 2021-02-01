GWM Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY)

GWM Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) by 15.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 217,774 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 29,350 shares during the quarter. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Yamana Gold were worth $1,243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AUY. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Yamana Gold by 58.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,360,720 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $99,854,000 after buying an additional 6,791,719 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Yamana Gold by 3.5% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 107,657,717 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $611,496,000 after purchasing an additional 3,603,524 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its position in Yamana Gold by 5.6% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 42,690,718 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $242,485,000 after purchasing an additional 2,264,667 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Yamana Gold by 67.2% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,090,583 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,287,000 after purchasing an additional 2,046,440 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Yamana Gold by 62.9% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,561,093 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $14,514,000 after purchasing an additional 988,820 shares during the period. 45.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Yamana Gold alerts:

AUY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays upgraded shares of Yamana Gold from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $5.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. CSFB set a $7.25 price objective on shares of Yamana Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Yamana Gold from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Yamana Gold from $10.25 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Yamana Gold from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $8.25 to $9.00 in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.52.

AUY stock opened at $4.66 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.85, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.44. Yamana Gold Inc. has a one year low of $2.23 and a one year high of $7.02. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.76.

Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $439.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $450.33 million. Yamana Gold had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 5.42%. Yamana Gold’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Yamana Gold Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Yamana Gold Profile

Yamana Gold Inc, a precious metals producer, explores for and produces gold and silver ores. Its producing mines comprise the Cerro Moro mine in Argentina, the Canadian Malartic mine in Canada, the El PeÃ±Ã³n and Minera Florida mines in Chile, and the Jacobina mine in Brazil. Yamana Gold Inc has an agreement to acquire the Wasamac property, and Camflo property and a mill located in the Abitibi region of Quebec.

See Also: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Receive News & Ratings for Yamana Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yamana Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.