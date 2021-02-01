GWM Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

GWM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) by 44.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,863 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,507 shares during the quarter. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Okta were worth $1,237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in OKTA. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Okta by 581.8% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,859,000 after purchasing an additional 16,447 shares during the period. Washburn Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Okta by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Washburn Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Okta by 47.4% during the 3rd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 609 shares during the last quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. bought a new stake in shares of Okta during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $245,000. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Okta by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 3,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on OKTA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Okta from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Piper Sandler lowered Okta from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 4th. DA Davidson raised their price target on Okta from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Okta from $228.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 target price on shares of Okta in a research report on Sunday, November 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Okta has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $243.80.

In related news, insider Charles Race sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.21, for a total value of $10,560,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 68,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,497,031.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CAO Christopher K. Kramer sold 1,378 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.91, for a total value of $356,777.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,648,997.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 296,650 shares of company stock valued at $72,353,557. Insiders own 12.02% of the company’s stock.

Okta stock opened at $259.01 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 4.80 and a current ratio of 4.80. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $259.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $228.53. The company has a market cap of $33.53 billion, a PE ratio of -134.20 and a beta of 0.99. Okta, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.66 and a fifty-two week high of $287.35.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $217.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $203.15 million. Okta had a negative return on equity of 31.29% and a negative net margin of 31.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 42.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.07) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Okta, Inc. will post -1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Okta

Okta, Inc provides identity management platforms for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; and Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials.

