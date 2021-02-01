GXChain Price Up 7.5% Over Last 7 Days (GXC)

GXChain (CURRENCY:GXC) traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 1st. GXChain has a market cap of $26.55 million and $16.28 million worth of GXChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, GXChain has traded up 7.5% against the US dollar. One GXChain coin can currently be purchased for about $0.38 or 0.00001128 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0326 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0423 or 0.00000126 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0390 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000410 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 25.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00002099 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0746 or 0.00000222 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded up 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

GXChain Coin Profile

GXChain is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It launched on June 10th, 2017. GXChain’s total supply is 99,956,387 coins and its circulating supply is 70,000,000 coins. GXChain’s official Twitter account is @gongxinbao and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for GXChain is /r/gxs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. GXChain’s official message board is forum.gxb.io. GXChain’s official website is gxs.gxb.io/en.

GXChain Coin Trading

GXChain can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GXChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GXChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GXChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

