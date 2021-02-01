Hacken Token (HAI) 1-Day Volume Tops $674,970.00

Hacken Token (CURRENCY:HAI) traded down 3.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 1st. One Hacken Token token can now be bought for approximately $0.0421 or 0.00000125 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Hacken Token has traded 8.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Hacken Token has a market capitalization of $7.81 million and $674,970.00 worth of Hacken Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Hacken Token alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002969 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 19.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001097 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.12 or 0.00047832 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 18% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.76 or 0.00153608 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.90 or 0.00067951 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.45 or 0.00265455 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.45 or 0.00066618 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.13 or 0.00038975 BTC.

Hacken Token Token Profile

Hacken Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 185,588,498 tokens. Hacken Token’s official website is hacken.ai . The official message board for Hacken Token is medium.com/@hackenclub

Buying and Selling Hacken Token

Hacken Token can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hacken Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hacken Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hacken Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Hacken Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hacken Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.