HackenAI (HAI) Trading Down 6.9% Over Last 7 Days

HackenAI (CURRENCY:HAI) traded 2.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 1st. HackenAI has a total market capitalization of $344,985.28 and $42,302.00 worth of HackenAI was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, HackenAI has traded 6.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One HackenAI token can now be bought for approximately $0.0075 or 0.00000082 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

HackenAI Token Profile

HackenAI’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 45,941,003 tokens. The official website for HackenAI is hacken.ai . The official message board for HackenAI is medium.com/@hackenAI

Buying and Selling HackenAI

HackenAI can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HackenAI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HackenAI should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HackenAI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

