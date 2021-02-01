Hansa Trust A Shares (HANA.L) (LON:HANA) Trading Down 0.3%

Hansa Trust A Shares (HANA.L) (LON:HANA) were down 0.3% on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 200 ($2.61) and last traded at GBX 205.40 ($2.68). Approximately 6,635 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 71,213 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 206 ($2.69).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.35, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 208.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 182.88. The stock has a market capitalization of £164.32 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.60.

In other Hansa Trust A Shares (HANA.L) news, insider William Salomon purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 208 ($2.72) per share, with a total value of £104,000 ($135,876.67). Insiders acquired 217,723 shares of company stock worth $44,991,176 over the last ninety days.

Hansa Trust PLC is an investment trust company. The objective of the Company is to achieve growth of shareholder value, from a concentrated, long-term, non-index correlated portfolio of unusual investments, which would not normally be available for investment to individual investors. It invests in a portfolio of quoted and unquoted special situations.

