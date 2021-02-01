Hanseatic Management Services Inc. Invests $1.80 Million in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VOE) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 15,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,796,000. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares makes up about 3.9% of Hanseatic Management Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VOE. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $79,854,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 217.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 845,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,956,000 after purchasing an additional 579,678 shares during the period. TIAA FSB lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 21.2% during the third quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 3,193,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,689,000 after purchasing an additional 559,278 shares during the period. Betterment LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.9% during the third quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 8,994,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $911,811,000 after purchasing an additional 254,647 shares during the period. Finally, Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 6,172.0% during the third quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 225,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,895,000 after purchasing an additional 222,253 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded up $0.58 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $119.23. 2,885 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 373,232. The business has a 50 day moving average of $120.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $109.47. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $67.66 and a 12 month high of $124.96.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

