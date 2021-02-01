Harbor Island Capital LLC Sells 13,095 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Harbor Island Capital LLC trimmed its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 20.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 51,482 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 13,095 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises about 7.3% of Harbor Island Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Harbor Island Capital LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $11,451,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nadler Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Microsoft by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. now owns 27,621 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $6,143,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Security National Trust Co. grew its position in Microsoft by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 84,191 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $18,726,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its position in Microsoft by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 567,620 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $150,305,000 after purchasing an additional 2,563 shares during the last quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth $12,797,000. Finally, Peak Financial Management Inc. grew its position in Microsoft by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. Peak Financial Management Inc. now owns 2,560 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $231.96 on Monday. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $132.52 and a 1-year high of $242.64. The company has a market cap of $1.75 trillion, a PE ratio of 37.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a 50-day moving average of $220.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $213.83.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.39. Microsoft had a net margin of 32.28% and a return on equity of 40.74%. The company had revenue of $43.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 17th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.89%.

Several analysts have issued reports on MSFT shares. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Microsoft from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $243.00 to $267.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $245.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Microsoft from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $229.00 to $272.00 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $264.77.

In related news, President Bradford L. Smith sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.58, for a total transaction of $44,516,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 778,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $173,264,952.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.43, for a total transaction of $6,372,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 189,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,162,865.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 334,500 shares of company stock valued at $74,142,240. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

