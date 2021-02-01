Harbor Island Capital LLC Sells 1,506 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Harbor Island Capital LLC cut its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 173,866 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 1,506 shares during the period. Apple comprises about 14.8% of Harbor Island Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Harbor Island Capital LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $23,070,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Apple by 279.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 672,444,836 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $77,875,836,000 after purchasing an additional 495,180,468 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Apple by 283.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 124,613,848 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $14,431,530,000 after purchasing an additional 92,101,156 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Apple by 296.0% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 78,699,382 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $9,114,176,000 after purchasing an additional 58,823,499 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Apple by 290.0% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 67,699,096 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $7,840,232,000 after purchasing an additional 50,340,997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Apple by 301.4% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 66,313,487 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $7,679,765,000 after purchasing an additional 49,792,917 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $131.96 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.33. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.15 and a 12 month high of $145.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.22 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $131.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $118.43.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.27. Apple had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 20.91%. The firm had revenue of $111.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 11th. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th will be given a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 5th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.00%.

In related news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.42, for a total transaction of $1,877,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 320,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,420,969.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cascend Securities boosted their price target on Apple from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on Apple from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Apple from $152.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Apple from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Apple currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.33.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

