Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Raises Stock Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 567,620 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,563 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up 3.6% of Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $150,305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 3,250.0% in the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 134 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 82,199 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 4,736 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the third quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new stake in Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. 69.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.43, for a total value of $6,372,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 189,064 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,162,865.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, President Bradford L. Smith sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.58, for a total transaction of $44,516,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 778,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $173,264,952.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 334,500 shares of company stock valued at $74,142,240. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on MSFT. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $283.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Pritchard Capital upped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $272.00 to $292.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $250.00 to $269.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $264.77.

MSFT opened at $231.96 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.75 trillion, a PE ratio of 37.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $132.52 and a fifty-two week high of $242.64. The company’s 50-day moving average is $220.28 and its 200 day moving average is $213.83.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $43.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.23 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 32.28% and a return on equity of 40.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.51 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 6.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.89%.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

