Hargreaves Lansdown plc (HL.L) (HL) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Hargreaves Lansdown plc (HL.L) (LON:HL) is scheduled to be announcing its Interim earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 2nd.

Shares of Hargreaves Lansdown plc (HL.L) stock traded down GBX 31.50 ($0.41) on Monday, reaching GBX 1,708.50 ($22.32). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,555,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 192,041. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16. The company has a market capitalization of £8.10 billion and a P/E ratio of 25.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,612.31 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1,638.26. Hargreaves Lansdown plc has a 52-week low of GBX 1,147 ($14.99) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,923 ($25.12).

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 11th will be paid a GBX 11.90 ($0.16) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a yield of 0.73%. Hargreaves Lansdown plc (HL.L)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.66%.

Several research firms have issued reports on HL. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown plc (HL.L) in a report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown plc (HL.L) from GBX 1,493 ($19.51) to GBX 1,695 ($22.15) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Hargreaves Lansdown plc (HL.L) from GBX 1,390 ($18.16) to GBX 1,450 ($18.94) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Hargreaves Lansdown plc (HL.L) has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 1,601.11 ($20.92).

About Hargreaves Lansdown plc (HL.L)

Hargreaves Lansdown plc provides investment services for individuals and corporates in the United Kingdom and Poland. It primarily operates Vantage, a direct-to-investor platform. The company offers stocks and shares individual savings accounts (ISAs), fund and share accounts, and junior and lifetime ISAs.

