Hargreaves Lansdown plc (HL.L) (LON:HL) Plans Dividend of GBX 11.90

Hargreaves Lansdown plc (HL.L) (LON:HL) declared a dividend on Monday, February 1st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 11th will be given a dividend of GBX 11.90 ($0.16) per share on Monday, March 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of LON:HL traded down GBX 31.50 ($0.41) during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching GBX 1,708.50 ($22.32). The company had a trading volume of 1,555,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 192,041. Hargreaves Lansdown plc has a one year low of GBX 1,147 ($14.99) and a one year high of GBX 1,923 ($25.12). The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,606.22 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,636.13. The firm has a market cap of £8.10 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.93.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HL. Shore Capital raised Hargreaves Lansdown plc (HL.L) to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Hargreaves Lansdown plc (HL.L) from GBX 1,390 ($18.16) to GBX 1,450 ($18.94) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Hargreaves Lansdown plc (HL.L) from GBX 1,493 ($19.51) to GBX 1,695 ($22.15) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 1,601.11 ($20.92).

Hargreaves Lansdown plc provides investment services for individuals and corporates in the United Kingdom and Poland. It primarily operates Vantage, a direct-to-investor platform. The company offers stocks and shares individual savings accounts (ISAs), fund and share accounts, and junior and lifetime ISAs.

