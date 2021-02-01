Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) Issues FY21 Earnings Guidance

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.09-0.31 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.35. The company issued revenue guidance of $430-465 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $458.11 million.Harmonic also updated its FY 2021
After-Hours guidance to 0.09-0.31 EPS.
HLIT traded up $0.12 on Monday, hitting $7.88. The company had a trading volume of 855,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 526,578. The stock has a market capitalization of $770.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.48. Harmonic has a 12-month low of $4.44 and a 12-month high of $8.47.
HLIT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Harmonic from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Harmonic from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, October 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $7.63.
Harmonic Company Profile
Harmonic Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide video delivery software, products, system solutions, and services worldwide. Its products enable customers to create, prepare, and deliver a range of video and broadband services to consumer devices, including televisions, personal computers, laptops, tablets, and smart phones.
