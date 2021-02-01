Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) Issues FY21 Earnings Guidance

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.09-0.31 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.35. The company issued revenue guidance of $430-465 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $458.11 million.Harmonic also updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to 0.09-0.31 EPS.

HLIT traded up $0.12 on Monday, hitting $7.88. The company had a trading volume of 855,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 526,578. The stock has a market capitalization of $770.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.48. Harmonic has a 12-month low of $4.44 and a 12-month high of $8.47.

HLIT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Harmonic from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Harmonic from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, October 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $7.63.

In other news, SVP Neven Haltmayer sold 15,632 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.50, for a total transaction of $117,240.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 164,043 shares in the company, valued at $1,230,322.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders have sold 65,049 shares of company stock worth $487,576 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Harmonic Company Profile

Harmonic Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide video delivery software, products, system solutions, and services worldwide. Its products enable customers to create, prepare, and deliver a range of video and broadband services to consumer devices, including televisions, personal computers, laptops, tablets, and smart phones.

