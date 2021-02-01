Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) Issues Q1 Earnings Guidance

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.00-0.04 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.03. The company issued revenue guidance of $97-107 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $100.67 million.Harmonic also updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to 0.09-0.31 EPS.

HLIT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Harmonic from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, October 31st. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Harmonic from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $7.63.

HLIT traded up $0.12 on Monday, hitting $7.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 855,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 526,578. Harmonic has a 12 month low of $4.44 and a 12 month high of $8.47. The firm has a market cap of $770.25 million, a P/E ratio of -20.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.48.

In other news, SVP Neven Haltmayer sold 24,417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $195,336.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 139,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,117,008. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 65,049 shares of company stock worth $487,576. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

About Harmonic

Harmonic Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide video delivery software, products, system solutions, and services worldwide. Its products enable customers to create, prepare, and deliver a range of video and broadband services to consumer devices, including televisions, personal computers, laptops, tablets, and smart phones.

