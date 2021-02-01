Harvest Capital Credit (NASDAQ:HCAP) and AMTD International (NYSE:HKIB) Financial Survey

Harvest Capital Credit (NASDAQ:HCAP) and AMTD International (NYSE:HKIB) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, profitability, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

Get Harvest Capital Credit alerts:

This table compares Harvest Capital Credit and AMTD International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Harvest Capital Credit -41.84% 5.12% 2.34% AMTD International N/A N/A N/A

Harvest Capital Credit has a beta of 1.27, meaning that its stock price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AMTD International has a beta of -0.08, meaning that its stock price is 108% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Harvest Capital Credit and AMTD International, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Harvest Capital Credit 0 1 0 0 2.00 AMTD International 0 0 0 0 N/A

Harvest Capital Credit currently has a consensus price target of $7.50, suggesting a potential downside of 3.85%. Given Harvest Capital Credit’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Harvest Capital Credit is more favorable than AMTD International.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

9.3% of Harvest Capital Credit shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.2% of AMTD International shares are owned by institutional investors. 15.7% of Harvest Capital Credit shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Harvest Capital Credit and AMTD International’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Harvest Capital Credit $12.67 million 3.72 -$1.21 million $0.63 12.57 AMTD International $154.96 million 9.97 $119.72 million N/A N/A

AMTD International has higher revenue and earnings than Harvest Capital Credit.

Summary

Harvest Capital Credit beats AMTD International on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Harvest Capital Credit Company Profile

Harvest Capital Credit Corporation is a business development company providing structured credit to small businesses and specializing in leveraged buyouts, add-on acquisitions, recapitalizations, growth financings and debt refinancing investments. It prefers to invest in North America-based companies. The firm invest in multiple layers of a company's capital structure, from senior secured debt to subordinated debt and minority equity capital. The firm typically invests in companies with target equity size of $250k to $1 million and target loan size of $2 million to $15 million, having revenue between $10 million and $100 million with at least $1.5 million of annual EBITDA. Harvest Capital Credit Corporation was founded in 2012 and is based in New York, New York.

AMTD International Company Profile

AMTD International Inc., an investment holding company, engages in investment banking activities in Hong Kong, Mainland China, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Investment Banking, Asset Management, and Strategic Investment. It offers a range of investment banking services, including equity underwriting, debt underwriting, securities brokerage, institutional sales and distribution, and research, as well as advisory services on credit rating, financing, and mergers and acquisitions transactions. The company also provides professional investment management and advisory services primarily to corporate and other institutional clients. In addition, it makes long-term strategic investments focusing on Asia's financial and new economy sectors. The company was formerly known as AMTD Inc. AMTD International Inc. was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in Central, Hong Kong. AMTD International Inc. is as subsidiary of AMTD Group Company Limited.

Receive News & Ratings for Harvest Capital Credit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harvest Capital Credit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.