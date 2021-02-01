HashCoin One Day Volume Reaches $62,241.00 (HSC)

HashCoin (CURRENCY:HSC) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 1st. One HashCoin token can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, HashCoin has traded up 31.1% against the dollar. HashCoin has a total market cap of $284,241.71 and approximately $62,241.00 worth of HashCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

HashCoin Token Profile

HashCoin is a token. Its genesis date was April 3rd, 2018. HashCoin’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,863,911,326 tokens. HashCoin’s official website is www.hashfuture.io . HashCoin’s official Twitter account is @hashworld_hsc and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for HashCoin is /r/hashworld and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “HashCoin is an Ethereum-based token that powers HashFuture platform. “

Buying and Selling HashCoin

