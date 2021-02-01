HashCoin Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $45,308.00 (HSC)

HashCoin (CURRENCY:HSC) traded 7.9% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 1st. HashCoin has a total market cap of $267,273.41 and approximately $45,308.00 worth of HashCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, HashCoin has traded up 22% against the US dollar. One HashCoin token can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.92 or 0.00068153 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $291.78 or 0.00867569 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 17% against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00006636 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.81 or 0.00049987 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 31.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.49 or 0.00040101 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002975 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,497.16 or 0.04451650 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002973 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0612 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.74 or 0.00020054 BTC.

HashCoin Profile

HashCoin (HSC) is a token. It was first traded on April 3rd, 2018. HashCoin’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,863,911,326 tokens. HashCoin’s official Twitter account is @hashworld_hsc and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for HashCoin is www.hashfuture.io . The Reddit community for HashCoin is /r/hashworld and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “HashCoin is an Ethereum-based token that powers HashFuture platform. “

HashCoin Token Trading

HashCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HashCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HashCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HashCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

