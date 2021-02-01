Hashgard Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $183,820.00 (GARD)

Hashgard (CURRENCY:GARD) traded 5.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on February 1st. Hashgard has a total market capitalization of $9.85 million and $183,820.00 worth of Hashgard was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Hashgard has traded 11.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Hashgard token can currently be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.21 or 0.00066174 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $291.21 or 0.00867577 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.19 or 0.00051208 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00005877 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002981 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002979 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,472.34 or 0.04386377 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.44 or 0.00034094 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.70 or 0.00019966 BTC.

Hashgard Profile

Hashgard (CRYPTO:GARD) is a token. Its launch date was May 4th, 2018. Hashgard’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 99,144,999,910 tokens. The Reddit community for Hashgard is /r/Hashgard/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Hashgard’s official Twitter account is @Hashgard_off and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Hashgard is medium.com/@hashgard . The official website for Hashgard is www.hashgard.io

Buying and Selling Hashgard

Hashgard can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hashgard directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hashgard should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hashgard using one of the exchanges listed above.

