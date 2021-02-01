Hashgard Reaches Market Capitalization of $10.80 Million (GARD)

Hashgard (CURRENCY:GARD) traded 9.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 1st. Hashgard has a total market capitalization of $10.80 million and approximately $138,553.00 worth of Hashgard was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hashgard token can currently be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Hashgard has traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Hashgard alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.16 or 0.00068265 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $294.96 or 0.00869294 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00006290 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.95 or 0.00049953 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 34.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.70 or 0.00040384 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002948 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,523.99 or 0.04491419 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002947 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0613 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.78 or 0.00019971 BTC.

Hashgard Token Profile

Hashgard (CRYPTO:GARD) is a token. It was first traded on May 4th, 2018. Hashgard’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 99,144,999,910 tokens. The official message board for Hashgard is medium.com/@hashgard . Hashgard’s official Twitter account is @Hashgard_off and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Hashgard is /r/Hashgard/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Hashgard is www.hashgard.io

Hashgard Token Trading

Hashgard can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hashgard directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hashgard should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hashgard using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Hashgard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hashgard and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.