HC Wainwright Upgrades United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) to “Buy”

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) was upgraded by investment analysts at HC Wainwright from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $195.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $125.00. HC Wainwright’s target price indicates a potential upside of 19.03% from the stock’s current price.
UTHR has been the subject of several other reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised their target price on United Therapeutics from $151.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Cowen raised their target price on United Therapeutics from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Wedbush lifted their price target on United Therapeutics from $247.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on United Therapeutics from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded United Therapeutics from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, United Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.63.
Shares of UTHR opened at $163.82 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 7.22 and a quick ratio of 6.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $157.28 and a 200-day moving average of $127.17. The company has a market cap of $7.28 billion, a PE ratio of 15.50 and a beta of 0.52. United Therapeutics has a one year low of $75.58 and a one year high of $176.31.
About United Therapeutics
United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases primarily in the United States and internationally. The company's commercial therapies include Remodulin, an infused formulation of the prostacyclin analogue treprostinil for subcutaneous and intravenous administration to diminish symptoms associated with exercise in pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) patients; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of treprostinil to enhace the exercise ability in PAH patients; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients; and Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating neuroblastoma.
