HC Wainwright Upgrades United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) to “Buy”

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) was upgraded by investment analysts at HC Wainwright from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $195.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $125.00. HC Wainwright’s target price indicates a potential upside of 19.03% from the stock’s current price.

UTHR has been the subject of several other reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised their target price on United Therapeutics from $151.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Cowen raised their target price on United Therapeutics from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Wedbush lifted their price target on United Therapeutics from $247.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on United Therapeutics from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded United Therapeutics from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, United Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.63.

Shares of UTHR opened at $163.82 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 7.22 and a quick ratio of 6.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $157.28 and a 200-day moving average of $127.17. The company has a market cap of $7.28 billion, a PE ratio of 15.50 and a beta of 0.52. United Therapeutics has a one year low of $75.58 and a one year high of $176.31.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UTHR. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in United Therapeutics by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 76,221 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,945,000 after acquiring an additional 12,087 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in United Therapeutics by 22.0% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 13,697 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,383,000 after acquiring an additional 2,469 shares during the period. Polianta Ltd bought a new stake in United Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,080,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in United Therapeutics by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,188 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $423,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Regentatlantic Capital LLC raised its holdings in United Therapeutics by 93.9% during the 3rd quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 6,116 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $618,000 after acquiring an additional 2,962 shares during the period. 90.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About United Therapeutics

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases primarily in the United States and internationally. The company's commercial therapies include Remodulin, an infused formulation of the prostacyclin analogue treprostinil for subcutaneous and intravenous administration to diminish symptoms associated with exercise in pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) patients; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of treprostinil to enhace the exercise ability in PAH patients; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients; and Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating neuroblastoma.

