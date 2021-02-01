HCA Healthcare, Inc. to Post FY2020 Earnings of $7.50 Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts (NYSE:HCA)

HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) – Oppenheimer upped their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of HCA Healthcare in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 27th. Oppenheimer analyst M. Wiederhorn now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $7.50 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $7.26. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for HCA Healthcare’s Q4 2020 earnings at $3.45 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $3.40 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $3.07 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.87 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $3.84 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $13.17 EPS.

HCA has been the topic of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $158.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Barclays increased their price target on HCA Healthcare from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Mizuho increased their price target on HCA Healthcare from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on HCA Healthcare from $149.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded HCA Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $143.00 to $194.00 in a research report on Monday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. HCA Healthcare currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.29.

Shares of NYSE HCA opened at $162.48 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $165.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $142.14. HCA Healthcare has a 52-week low of $58.38 and a 52-week high of $174.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.43, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.70.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HCA. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 573.3% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 505 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 120.3% during the 4th quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 645,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,079,000 after acquiring an additional 352,294 shares in the last quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 13,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,202,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments boosted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 68.1% during the 4th quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 120,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,756,000 after acquiring an additional 48,659 shares in the last quarter. 68.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other HCA Healthcare news, SVP Deborah M. Reiner sold 1,266 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $196,230.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $850,020. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Samuel N. Hazen sold 121,875 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.61, for a total value of $16,527,468.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 154,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,953,914.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 214,550 shares of company stock valued at $29,877,484. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st were issued a $0.2678 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th.

About HCA Healthcare

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health care services company in the United States. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy services.

