Head-To-Head Analysis: Earth Science Tech (OTCMKTS:ETST) & Novan (NASDAQ:NOVN)

Earth Science Tech (OTCMKTS:ETST) and Novan (NASDAQ:NOVN) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings and profitability.

Volatility & Risk

Get Earth Science Tech alerts:

Earth Science Tech has a beta of 2.53, suggesting that its share price is 153% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Novan has a beta of 0.01, suggesting that its share price is 99% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Earth Science Tech and Novan, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Earth Science Tech 0 0 0 0 N/A Novan 0 0 1 0 3.00

Novan has a consensus price target of $1.50, indicating a potential upside of 31.58%. Given Novan’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Novan is more favorable than Earth Science Tech.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Earth Science Tech and Novan’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Earth Science Tech $530,000.00 3.47 -$1.20 million N/A N/A Novan $4.90 million 32.92 -$30.64 million ($0.80) -1.43

Earth Science Tech has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Novan.

Profitability

This table compares Earth Science Tech and Novan’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Earth Science Tech -1,750.31% N/A -2,929.76% Novan -379.35% N/A -43.81%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

6.2% of Novan shares are held by institutional investors. 3.0% of Novan shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Novan beats Earth Science Tech on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Earth Science Tech

Earth Science Tech, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on delivering nutraceuticals, bioceuticals, and dietary supplements in the areas of health, wellness, nutrition, supplement, cosmetic, and alternative medicine worldwide. The company focuses on delivering nutritional and dietary supplements for the treatment of chronic pain, joint pain, inflammation, seizures, high blood pressure, memory loss, depression, weight management, nausea, and aging. Its products include vitamins, minerals, herbs, botanicals, personal care products, homeopathies, functional foods, and other products. The company markets its products in a range of formulations and delivery forms, including capsules, tablets, soft gels, chewables, liquids, creams, sprays, powders, and whole herbs. It also offers Cannabidiol oil to retailers in the vaping industry; and cannabinoid products. In addition, the company retails health, wellness, sports nutrition, and dietary supplement products. Earth Science Tech, Inc. offers its products through its retail store located in Coral Gables, Florida, as well as through the internet. The company was formerly known as Ultimate Novelty Sports, Inc. and changed its name to Earth Science Tech, Inc. in April 2014. Earth Science Tech, Inc. was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Doral, Florida.

About Novan

Novan, Inc., a clinical development-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of nitric oxide-based therapies to treat dermatological and oncovirus-mediated diseases. Its clinical stage dermatology product candidates include SB204, a topical monotherapy for the treatment of acne vulgaris; SB206, a topical anti-viral gel for the treatment of viral skin infections; SB208, a topical broad-spectrum anti-fungal gel for the treatment of fungal infections of the skin and nails, including athlete's foot and fungal nail infections; and SB414, a topical cream-based product candidate for the treatment of inflammatory skin diseases. The company also develops SB207, a topical anti-viral product candidate. Novan, Inc. has a license agreement with Sato Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.; and a strategic alliance with Orion Corporation. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Morrisville, North Carolina.

Receive News & Ratings for Earth Science Tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Earth Science Tech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.