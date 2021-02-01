Head to Head Comparison: MabVax Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:MBVXQ) vs. Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

MabVax Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:MBVXQ) and Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

72.4% of Bristol-Myers Squibb shares are owned by institutional investors. 14.8% of MabVax Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.1% of Bristol-Myers Squibb shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares MabVax Therapeutics and Bristol-Myers Squibb’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MabVax Therapeutics N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Bristol-Myers Squibb $26.15 billion 5.38 $3.44 billion $4.69 13.26

Bristol-Myers Squibb has higher revenue and earnings than MabVax Therapeutics.

Profitability

This table compares MabVax Therapeutics and Bristol-Myers Squibb’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MabVax Therapeutics N/A N/A N/A Bristol-Myers Squibb -0.11% 27.48% 10.77%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for MabVax Therapeutics and Bristol-Myers Squibb, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MabVax Therapeutics 0 0 0 0 N/A Bristol-Myers Squibb 0 4 10 1 2.80

Bristol-Myers Squibb has a consensus target price of $74.27, suggesting a potential upside of 19.38%. Given Bristol-Myers Squibb’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Bristol-Myers Squibb is more favorable than MabVax Therapeutics.

Summary

Bristol-Myers Squibb beats MabVax Therapeutics on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

MabVax Therapeutics Company Profile

MabVax Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. is a clinical-stage drug development company. It is focused on discovering and developing small molecule drugs to treat cancer. TELINTRA is the Company’s lead small molecule product candidate in clinical development for the treatment of blood disorders, including cancer. MabVax Therapeutics Holdings, Inc., formerly known as Telik, Inc., is based in San Diego, California.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products in hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, and immunology therapeutic classes. The company's products include Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in pediatric patients with active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis. It also provides Sprycel, a tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia; Yervoy, a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with unresectable or metastatic melanoma; Empliciti, a humanized monoclonal antibody for the treatment of multiple myeloma; and Baraclude, an oral antiviral agent for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B. In addition, it offers Reyataz, a protease inhibitor to treat human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); Sustiva franchise, a non-nucleoside reverse transcriptase inhibitor for the treatment of HIV; and Daklinza NS5A replication complex inhibitor, Sunvepra NS3 protease inhibitor, and Beclabuvir NS5B inhibitor. It sells products to wholesalers, retail pharmacies, hospitals, government entities, and medical profession. The company has collaboration agreements with Pfizer, Otsuka, Ono, Nektar, GRYT Health, Ubiquigent Limited, Checkmate Pharmaceuticals, and Sensyne Health plc; clinical collaboration with NeoImmuneTech, Inc.; partnership with Astrazeneca Plc; a discovery collaboration with Insitro, Inc.; and collaboration with SchrÃ¶dinger, Inc. The company was formerly known as Bristol-Myers Company and changed its name to Bristol-Myers Squibb Company in 1989. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company was founded in 1887 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

