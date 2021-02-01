Head to Head Contrast: Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) vs. Vasamed (OTCMKTS:VSMD)

Vasamed (OTCMKTS:VSMD) and Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Get Vasamed alerts:

96.2% of Haemonetics shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.0% of Vasamed shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.6% of Haemonetics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Vasamed and Haemonetics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vasamed N/A N/A N/A Haemonetics 11.76% 22.85% 10.40%

Volatility & Risk

Vasamed has a beta of 1.8, indicating that its stock price is 80% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Haemonetics has a beta of 0.56, indicating that its stock price is 44% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Vasamed and Haemonetics’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vasamed N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Haemonetics $988.48 million 5.90 $76.53 million $3.31 34.69

Haemonetics has higher revenue and earnings than Vasamed.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Vasamed and Haemonetics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vasamed 0 0 0 0 N/A Haemonetics 0 1 4 0 2.80

Haemonetics has a consensus target price of $132.40, suggesting a potential upside of 15.12%. Given Haemonetics’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Haemonetics is more favorable than Vasamed.

Summary

Haemonetics beats Vasamed on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Vasamed Company Profile

Vasamed Incorporated designs, licenses, manufactures, and distributes products, software, and services for assessing and managing hemodynamic health in the United States. It offers SensiLase PAD-IQ, which supports skin perfusion pressure, pulse volume recording, and ankle brachial index calculation for Doppler-obtained pressures; and Wound Imaging & SmartDraw wound measurement systems. The company also provides PAD-IQ Studycast that provides rapid transmission of diagnostic tests to vascular specialist for interpretation of results and medically indicated therapeutic intervention; and custom carrying case to secure and protect the PAD-IQ system. It serves clinicians and patients. The company was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Eden Prairie, Minnesota.

Haemonetics Company Profile

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides hematology products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Plasma, Blood Center, and Hospital. The company offers automated plasma collection devices, related disposables, and software, including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and intravenous solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system. It also provides automated blood component and manual whole blood collection systems, such as MCS brand apheresis equipment to collect specific blood components from the donor; disposable whole blood collection and component storage sets; SafeTrace Tx and El-Dorado Donor donation and blood unit management systems; Hemasphere software that provides support for blood drive planning; and Donor Doc and e-Donor software to enhance the donor recruitment and retention. In addition, the company offers hospital products comprising TEG diagnostic systems that enables clinicians to assess the coagulation status of a patient at the point-of-care or laboratory setting; TEG Manager software, which connects various TEG analyzers throughout the hospital, providing clinicians remote access to active and historical test results that inform treatment decisions; Cell Saver Elite +, an autologous blood recovery system for cardiovascular, orthopedic, trauma, transplant, vascular, obstetrical, and gynecological surgeries; and BloodTrack, a suite of blood management and bedside transfusion solutions that combines software with hardware components, as well as an extension of the hospital's blood bank information system. It markets and sells its products through direct sales force, independent distributors, and sales representatives. Haemonetics Corporation was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

Receive News & Ratings for Vasamed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vasamed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.