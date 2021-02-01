Head-To-Head Review: Comtrex Systems (OTCMKTS:COMX) versus Leidos (NYSE:LDOS)

Comtrex Systems (OTCMKTS:COMX) and Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Comtrex Systems and Leidos’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Comtrex Systems N/A N/A N/A Leidos 5.10% 23.45% 7.35%

This table compares Comtrex Systems and Leidos’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Comtrex Systems N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Leidos $11.09 billion 1.36 $667.00 million $5.17 20.51

Leidos has higher revenue and earnings than Comtrex Systems.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

74.2% of Leidos shares are owned by institutional investors. 31.8% of Comtrex Systems shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.5% of Leidos shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Comtrex Systems and Leidos, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Comtrex Systems 0 0 0 0 N/A Leidos 0 2 13 0 2.87

Leidos has a consensus target price of $117.00, suggesting a potential upside of 10.31%. Given Leidos’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Leidos is more favorable than Comtrex Systems.

Summary

Leidos beats Comtrex Systems on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Comtrex Systems

COMTREX SYSTEMS designs, develops, assembles and markets computer software and electronic terminals which provide target retailers with transaction processing, in-store controls and management information. Their principal products are various software programs, point-of-sale terminals, printers, computers and peripheral devices which they integrate to provide complete systems to restaurants, both table service and quick service.

About Leidos

Leidos Holdings, Inc. provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S. Intelligence Community, Department of Defense, military services, the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, and government agencies of U.S. allies abroad, as well as other federal, civilian, and commercial customers in the national security industry. Its solutions include technology, intelligence systems, command and control platforms, data analytics, logistics, and cybersecurity solutions, as well as intelligence analysis and operations support services to critical missions. The Civil segment provides systems integration services to Air Navigation Service providers, including the Federal Aviation Administration, Transportation Security Administration, and airport operators; and vehicle and cargo inspection system, which enables the scanning of vehicles and cargo that produces an image using a low radiation dose. It also offers information technology (IT) solutions in cloud computing, mobility, application modernization, DevOps, data center, network modernization, asset management, help desk operations, and digital workplace enablement; federal environment and infrastructure; and logistics services. The Health segment offers solutions to federal and commercial customers responsible for health and well-being of people worldwide, including complex systems integration, managed health services, enterprise IT transformation, and life sciences services. Leidos Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Reston, Virginia.

