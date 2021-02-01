Head-To-Head Review: Recruiter.com Group (OTCMKTS:RCRT) & Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI)

Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) and Recruiter.com Group (OTCMKTS:RCRT) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, profitability and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Perion Network and Recruiter.com Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Perion Network 2.47% 6.21% 3.47% Recruiter.com Group -212.29% -2,332.30% -215.62%

Perion Network has a beta of 1.18, meaning that its stock price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Recruiter.com Group has a beta of -0.91, meaning that its stock price is 191% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Perion Network and Recruiter.com Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Perion Network 0 0 4 0 3.00 Recruiter.com Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Perion Network presently has a consensus price target of $13.50, indicating a potential downside of 7.02%. Given Perion Network’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Perion Network is more favorable than Recruiter.com Group.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

27.3% of Perion Network shares are owned by institutional investors. 33.8% of Recruiter.com Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Perion Network and Recruiter.com Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Perion Network $261.45 million 1.50 $12.89 million $0.49 29.63 Recruiter.com Group $6.00 million 2.68 -$11.81 million N/A N/A

Perion Network has higher revenue and earnings than Recruiter.com Group.

Summary

Perion Network beats Recruiter.com Group on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Perion Network Company Profile

Perion Network Ltd., a technology company, delivers advertising solutions to brands, agencies, and publishers in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company develops digital advertising solutions to capture consumer attention and drive engagement, as well as delivers ads across a portfolio of Websites and mobile applications. Its proprietary social marketing platform offers a dashboard for marketers that make media buying efficient on Facebook, Snapchat, Instagram, Twitter, and other social networks and platforms. The company's platform allows advertisers to control their marketing expenditures, in-house planning and strategy, and utilize the technical tool to create operational marketing efficiencies. In addition, it provides search-based monetization solutions for publishers with analytics capabilities to track and monitor their business performance; Smilebox that enables people to tell the stories of their lives with customizable eCards, slideshows, invitations, and collages; and IncrediMail a messaging application that enables consumers to manage various email accounts in one place. The company was formerly known as IncrediMail Ltd. and changed its name to Perion Network Ltd. in November 2011. Perion Network Ltd. was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Holon, Israel.

Recruiter.com Group Company Profile

Recruiter.com Group, Inc. operates an online hiring platform that connects recruiters and employers worldwide. The company offers consulting and staffing personnel services to employers for long- and short-term consulting and temporary employee needs; specialized personnel placement services for employers; resume distribution services; and recruiter certification programs. It also provides web portal monetization, lead generation, and digital publication advertising services for specialized B2B software companies. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is based in Houston, Texas.

