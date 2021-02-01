Head to Head Survey: Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK) and The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRK)

The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRK) and Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares The Liberty Braves Group and Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Liberty Braves Group $476.00 million 2.25 -$60.29 million ($1.51) -17.74 Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk $9.49 billion 2.35 $1.37 billion N/A N/A

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk has higher revenue and earnings than The Liberty Braves Group.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for The Liberty Braves Group and Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score The Liberty Braves Group 0 1 1 0 2.50 Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk 0 0 1 0 3.00

The Liberty Braves Group presently has a consensus target price of $30.00, indicating a potential upside of 12.02%. Given The Liberty Braves Group’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe The Liberty Braves Group is more favorable than Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk.

Risk and Volatility

The Liberty Braves Group has a beta of 1, meaning that its share price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.Comparatively, Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk has a beta of 0.73, meaning that its share price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

75.6% of The Liberty Braves Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.7% of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares The Liberty Braves Group and Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Liberty Braves Group N/A N/A N/A Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk 17.14% 19.17% 9.46%

Summary

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk beats The Liberty Braves Group on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About The Liberty Braves Group

The Liberty Braves Group, through its subsidiary, Braves Holdings, LLC, owns the Atlanta Braves Major League Baseball Club (ANLBC), assets and liabilities associated with ANLBC's stadium, and mixed use development project. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado. The Liberty Braves Group is a subsidiary of Liberty Media Corporation.

About Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk

PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk provides telecommunications, informatics, and network services worldwide. The company's Mobile segment offers mobile voice, SMS, and mobile broadband services; and mobile digital services that include financial services, video on demand, music, gaming, IoT solutions, big data analytics, and digital ads. Its Consumer segment provides fixed voice and broadband services; and IPTV, gaming, and advertising services to home customers. Its Consumer segment provides fixed voice and broadband services; and IPTV and related consumer digital services. The company's Enterprise segment offers ICT and digital platform that covers enterprise-grade connectivity services, including satellite, IT services, data center and cloud, business process outsourcing, and other adjacent services. Its Wholesale and International Business segment provides wholesale telecommunication carrier services, international business, tower business, and infrastructure and network management services. The company's Others segment offers digital services, such as digital platform, digital content, and e-commerce; and property management services. The company also provides building management and maintenance services, payment, business management consulting and capital venture, health insurance administration, tourism, directory information, telecommunication construction and trading, and multimedia portal services; acts as a civil consultant and developer; and leases offices. As of December 31, 2019, it had approximately 9.4 million fixed wireline customers, including 9.0 million fixed broadband customers; and 171.1 million cellular subscribers, including 110.3 million mobile broadband customers. The company was founded in 1884 and is headquartered in Bandung, Indonesia.

