Head to Head Survey: (WGRP) (OTCMKTS:WGRP) vs. Mammoth Energy Services (NASDAQ:TUSK)

(WGRP) (OTCMKTS:WGRP) and Mammoth Energy Services (NASDAQ:TUSK) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, risk and dividends.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares (WGRP) and Mammoth Energy Services’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio (WGRP) $849.98 million 0.04 -$108.09 million N/A N/A Mammoth Energy Services $625.01 million 0.28 -$79.04 million N/A N/A

Mammoth Energy Services has lower revenue, but higher earnings than (WGRP).

Insider & Institutional Ownership

62.4% of Mammoth Energy Services shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.1% of (WGRP) shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.7% of Mammoth Energy Services shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for (WGRP) and Mammoth Energy Services, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score (WGRP) 0 0 0 0 N/A Mammoth Energy Services 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares (WGRP) and Mammoth Energy Services’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets (WGRP) N/A N/A N/A Mammoth Energy Services -52.94% -9.04% -6.20%

Summary

(WGRP) beats Mammoth Energy Services on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

(WGRP) Company Profile

Willbros Group, Inc. is an independent contractor serving the oil, gasand power industries, providing construction, engineering and specialty services to industry and government entities worldwide. They place particular emphasis on projects in developing countries where they believe their experience gives them a competitive advantage.

Mammoth Energy Services Company Profile

Mammoth Energy Services, Inc. operates as an oilfield service company. The company operates in three segments: Infrastructure Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Natural Sand Proppant Services. The Infrastructure Services segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution, networks and substation facilities, including the construction, upgrade, maintenance, and repair of high voltage transmission lines, substations, and lower voltage overhead and underground distribution systems; storm repair and restoration services; and commercial services comprising installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial wiring. The Pressure Pumping Services segment provides high-pressure hydraulic fracturing services to enhance the production of oil and natural gas from formations having low permeability. The Natural Sand Proppant Services segment is involved in mining, processing, and selling proppant for hydraulic fracturing; buying processed sand from suppliers on the spot market and reselling that sand; and providing logistics solutions to facilitate delivery of frac sand products. The company also offers other energy services, including contract land and directional drilling, coil tubing, pressure control, flowback, cementing, acidizing, equipment rental, crude oil hauling, and remote accommodation services. It serves government-funded utilities, private and public investor owned utilities, co-operative utilities, independent oil and natural gas producers and land-based drilling contractors in North America. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

