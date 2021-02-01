HealthEquity (HQY) to Release Earnings on Monday

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, February 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.20 per share for the quarter.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, December 6th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.05. HealthEquity had a return on equity of 7.65% and a net margin of 0.44%. The company had revenue of $179.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect HealthEquity to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

HealthEquity stock opened at $83.55 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,671.33, a PEG ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 2.62. HealthEquity has a fifty-two week low of $34.40 and a fifty-two week high of $93.32. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.43.

Several research firms have commented on HQY. Barrington Research lifted their price target on HealthEquity from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of HealthEquity in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on shares of HealthEquity from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of HealthEquity from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of HealthEquity from $60.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.00.

In other HealthEquity news, EVP Delano Ladd sold 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.30, for a total transaction of $4,691,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,336,310.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Larry L. Trittschuh sold 1,863 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total transaction of $135,999.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,846 shares in the company, valued at $1,083,758. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 232,759 shares of company stock valued at $19,457,754. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HealthEquity, Inc providing technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

