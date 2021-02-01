Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD) Short Interest Down 28.4% in January

Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,360,000 shares, a decrease of 28.4% from the December 31st total of 1,900,000 shares. Currently, 2.8% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 369,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.7 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Heartland Express by 7.1% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,569 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 699 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Heartland Express by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,782 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. 6 Meridian grew its position in shares of Heartland Express by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 14,486 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 938 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Heartland Express by 4.6% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 33,702 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $627,000 after purchasing an additional 1,496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in shares of Heartland Express by 3.5% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 53,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. 57.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HTLD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Heartland Express from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Heartland Express from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Heartland Express from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Barclays raised shares of Heartland Express from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Heartland Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $22.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.57.

Shares of HTLD stock traded up $0.13 on Monday, reaching $18.90. 38,264 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 512,316. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.44. The company has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.17 and a beta of 0.54. Heartland Express has a twelve month low of $15.65 and a twelve month high of $22.75.

Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 18th. The transportation company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.22. The company had revenue of $155.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.43 million. Heartland Express had a net margin of 10.04% and a return on equity of 9.44%. Heartland Express’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Heartland Express will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

About Heartland Express

Heartland Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a short-to-medium haul truckload carrier in the United States and Canada. The company primarily provides nationwide asset-based dry van truckload service for shippers from Washington to Florida and New England to California; and temperature-controlled truckload services.

