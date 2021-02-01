HedgeTrade (HEDG) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $165,482.00

HedgeTrade (CURRENCY:HEDG) traded up 3.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 1st. HedgeTrade has a market cap of $521.52 million and $165,482.00 worth of HedgeTrade was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HedgeTrade coin can now be bought for $1.50 or 0.00004427 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, HedgeTrade has traded down 12.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

ABBC Coin (ABBC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000516 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001985 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00002009 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000725 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 29.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0841 or 0.00000249 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000344 BTC.

xRhodium (XRC) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00005952 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000713 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.30 or 0.00018658 BTC.

Dropil (DROP) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HedgeTrade Coin Profile

HedgeTrade (HEDG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 7th, 2018. HedgeTrade’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 348,731,468 coins. HedgeTrade’s official Twitter account is @HedgeCoinDev and its Facebook page is accessible here . HedgeTrade’s official website is hedgetrade.com

According to CryptoCompare, “HedgeTrade is a platform where the traders share their knowledge. Traders post predictions into a smart contract-powered Blueprint that users can purchase or unlock in order to access. Traders are rewarded if the Blueprint is correct, otherwise, the users' purchase is refunded. “

HedgeTrade Coin Trading

HedgeTrade can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HedgeTrade directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HedgeTrade should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HedgeTrade using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

