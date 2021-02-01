HEIDI Price Down 1.1% This Week (HDI)

HEIDI (CURRENCY:HDI) traded up 369.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 1st. In the last week, HEIDI has traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. HEIDI has a total market capitalization of $7,180.22 and approximately $2.00 worth of HEIDI was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HEIDI token can now be bought for approximately $0.0079 or 0.00000024 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get HEIDI alerts:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded down 43% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00004513 BTC.

Quiztok (QTCON) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000040 BTC.

BuySell (BULL) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003601 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded 24.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000068 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000024 BTC.

MFCoin (MFC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Trexcoin (TREX) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

RPICoin (RPI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About HEIDI

HEIDI (HDI) is a token. HEIDI’s total supply is 12,910,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 903,700 tokens. The official website for HEIDI is www.heidicoin.ch

HEIDI Token Trading

HEIDI can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HEIDI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HEIDI should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HEIDI using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for HEIDI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HEIDI and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.